Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 10557 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 36309 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
03:42 PM • 38182 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 96888 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 83923 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 132947 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165762 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120441 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101156 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92357 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of the large-scale strike on Ukraine and called on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

As a result of the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of June 6 and during the day, 80 people were injured, and there were deaths in Kyiv and Lutsk. Zelenskyy called on partners to increase pressure on Russia to cease fire.

Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of the large-scale strike on Ukraine and called on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as a result of a large-scale missile and drone strike carried out by Russian invaders tonight, 80 people were injured. In particular, rescuers died in Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to the address of the President.

Today, rescue operations and emergency work continued throughout the day in various regions and cities. Ternopil, Lutsk, Kyiv and the region, Poltava region, Khmelnytsky region, Lviv region, Chernihiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region. In total, 80 people were injured - all were provided with assistance. Unfortunately, there are deaths. As of now, four deaths are known - in Kyiv and Lutsk. My condolences to family and friends. There may still be people under the rubble 

- said the President.

Details

The head of state also said that firefighters who were trying to rescue victims and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack died in Kyiv.

The dead in Kyiv are rescuers who arrived at the scene after the first strike and, unfortunately, were killed by a repeated Russian strike. Danylo Skadin, Andriy Remenny and Pavlo Yezgor are firefighters-rescuers of the 18th State Fire and Rescue Unit 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The number of victims in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30 people06.06.25, 20:37 • 1238 views

He also confirmed that the enemy used more than 400 drones and more than 40 missiles against Ukraine tonight. Thus, according to the President, the Russians want to split the world and prevent pressure on the aggressor state from increasing.

A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, more than 40 missiles. A significant part was shot down. But not all. And, unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. And that's what Putin uses. He buys himself time to continue fighting. The Russians are constantly trying to split the world in order to prevent pressure for the war from increasing.

- Zelenskyy explained.

The head of state added that it is necessary to continue to put pressure on Russia. In addition, Ukraine needs security guarantees.

We need to clearly see the task. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be in place, peace must be established, and this requires initial steps, including a ceasefire. We need to put pressure on Russia to make it happen and to stop the strikes 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Addition

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night. Their emergency workers will resume tomorrow morning.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarKyiv
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ternopil
Lutsk
Kyiv
