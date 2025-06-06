Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of the large-scale strike on Ukraine and called on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as a result of a large-scale missile and drone strike carried out by Russian invaders tonight, 80 people were injured. In particular, rescuers died in Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to the address of the President.

Today, rescue operations and emergency work continued throughout the day in various regions and cities. Ternopil, Lutsk, Kyiv and the region, Poltava region, Khmelnytsky region, Lviv region, Chernihiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region. In total, 80 people were injured - all were provided with assistance. Unfortunately, there are deaths. As of now, four deaths are known - in Kyiv and Lutsk. My condolences to family and friends. There may still be people under the rubble - said the President.

Details

The head of state also said that firefighters who were trying to rescue victims and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack died in Kyiv.

The dead in Kyiv are rescuers who arrived at the scene after the first strike and, unfortunately, were killed by a repeated Russian strike. Danylo Skadin, Andriy Remenny and Pavlo Yezgor are firefighters-rescuers of the 18th State Fire and Rescue Unit - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also confirmed that the enemy used more than 400 drones and more than 40 missiles against Ukraine tonight. Thus, according to the President, the Russians want to split the world and prevent pressure on the aggressor state from increasing.

A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, more than 40 missiles. A significant part was shot down. But not all. And, unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. And that's what Putin uses. He buys himself time to continue fighting. The Russians are constantly trying to split the world in order to prevent pressure for the war from increasing. - Zelenskyy explained.

The head of state added that it is necessary to continue to put pressure on Russia. In addition, Ukraine needs security guarantees.

We need to clearly see the task. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be in place, peace must be established, and this requires initial steps, including a ceasefire. We need to put pressure on Russia to make it happen and to stop the strikes - Zelenskyy summarized.

Addition

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night. Their emergency workers will resume tomorrow morning.