The number of victims in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30 people

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
06:07 PM • 1544 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 19234 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

03:42 PM • 29974 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

01:00 PM • 81917 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 76727 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 130373 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 165170 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 120024 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 101048 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

June 5, 11:49 AM • 92350 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

June 6, 09:26 AM • 46528 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 89427 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

June 6, 11:38 AM • 53301 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 111773 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 76871 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 36094 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 37986 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 77649 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
01:00 PM • 81917 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 112536 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 19234 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 89963 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 142415 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 104870 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 145732 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

The number of victims in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

As a result of the shelling of Lutsk, the number of wounded has increased to 30. The body of a young man born in 1998 was recovered from under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The number of victims in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30 people

In Lutsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

... rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed 9-story building. The number of injured has increased to 30 people 

- the message says.

Rescuers, Red Cross volunteers, SES psychologists and all necessary services are working at the scene. An "Invincibility Point" has been set up to help residents.

Work is ongoing.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 6, Russian troops carried out a combined shelling with missiles and UAVs of the city of Lutsk, Volyn region. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.

It is currently known that the Russian military attack on Lutsk took the life of a person - a boy was found under the rubble of a multi-story building. There was also information about 27 injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lutsk
Tesla
