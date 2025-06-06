The number of victims in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30 people

In Lutsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 30, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

... rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed 9-story building. The number of injured has increased to 30 people - the message says.

Rescuers, Red Cross volunteers, SES psychologists and all necessary services are working at the scene. An "Invincibility Point" has been set up to help residents.

Work is ongoing.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 6, Russian troops carried out a combined shelling with missiles and UAVs of the city of Lutsk, Volyn region. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.

It is currently known that the Russian military attack on Lutsk took the life of a person - a boy was found under the rubble of a multi-story building. There was also information about 27 injured.