Zelenskyy on the list of objects that the Russian Federation should not strike: we will prepare for the meeting with the USA
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not shell for the United States. The meeting of delegations will take place in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
The Ukrainian side will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not strike before the meeting with the American side. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom briefing on March 19, reports UNN correspondent.
We received signals from the American side that, most likely, we are talking about an "energy truce" - not to hit the energy sector of both countries, the energy infrastructure, and we are also talking about civilian infrastructure. Here I told Trump that civilian infrastructure is a very comprehensive concept. We agreed that we would do everything on our part to prepare a list of objects that we consider a priority and that we consider civilian infrastructure. We will prepare
He noted that this list may include various infrastructure and infrastructural things, such as railways.
"We will also talk about port infrastructure," the Head of State said.
I don't know what the partners will confirm, but we will prepare for the meeting in Saudi Arabia... As for the list, I said that we will prepare it, and the corresponding technical group will go
The President indicated that the meeting with the American delegation will be at the end of this week.
"Friday, Saturday or Sunday - one of these days," Zelenskyy said.
Ukrainian and US teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days - Zelensky19.03.25, 20:36 • 12845 views
Addition
Zelenskyy stated that the next meeting in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and navigation safety.
The USA and Russia will also hold negotiations on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine - on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia. Advisor from the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine does not plan to participate in the negotiations between the USA and Russia on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
On March 18, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed that the movement towards peace would begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical negotiations will also be held on the implementation of a maritime truce in the Black Sea. As noted in the White House, "these negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East".
On March 15, the President of Ukraine formed a delegation for interaction with international partners of Ukraine in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace and approved its composition, which is headed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.