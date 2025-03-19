Ukrainian and US teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia to continue coordinating steps towards achieving peace. Zelensky noted the positive work of advisors and representatives of the parties.
Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps towards achieving peace. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.
We have instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to the implementation and extension of the partial ceasefire. Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps to achieve peace. We have instructed our advisors and representatives to complete this work as soon as possible. We noted the positive work of our advisors and representatives — Rubio, Volz, Kellogg, Yermak, Sybiha, Umerov and Palisa
The President of Ukraine added that "at further meetings, the teams can agree on all the necessary aspects of moving towards lasting peace and security guarantees".
Previously
US President Donald Trump said that he had completed an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation was called "very good".