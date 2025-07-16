Zelenskyy on personnel appointments in the government: "I count on the support of the Verkhovna Rada"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects the support of the Verkhovna Rada in the matter of appointing a new government. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Now, when all state resources need to be concentrated for the tasks of our defense and in the conditions of new relations with the USA, with other partners, in the new government configuration, the professionalism of everyone must work to the maximum. Shmyhal knows all the challenges of the defense sector. Rustem Umerov will help, in particular, on the international track – with all agreements, as well as necessary coordination. I count on the support of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for other personnel steps as well. Tomorrow, the relevant priorities will be presented. - said Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasized that changes are being prepared in some diplomatic areas – in Ukraine's embassies.

Today there were many meetings, many meetings – personnel, many preparatory meetings – both for this week and already next week as well. There will be significant decisions in the field of domestic policy, and, of course, in the field of defense, in particular regarding our air defense. - added the head of state.

Recall

Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was dismissed from his post by the Verkhovna Rada today, will head the Ministry of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov. The Ministry of Strategic Industries will be merged with the Ministry of Defense, and its head, Herman Smetanin, will lead "Ukroboronprom," which he had already headed for a year.