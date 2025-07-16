Zelenskyy on personnel appointments in the government: "I count on the support of the Verkhovna Rada"

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 2874 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 11278 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 15716 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 24540 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
01:16 PM • 83699 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 51541 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 68208 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 87734 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90107 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95365 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
65%
745mm
Popular news
Changes to Budget-2025 to increase defense spending: Rada made a moveJuly 16, 09:25 AM • 20148 views
Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regionsJuly 16, 09:28 AM • 10511 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 102565 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 68380 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 78010 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 83681 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 78052 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 237604 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 154607 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 156695 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 102627 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 133615 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 78821 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 94303 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 120947 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

Zelenskyy on personnel appointments in the government: "I count on the support of the Verkhovna Rada"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

President Zelenskyy counts on the support of the Verkhovna Rada in the matter of appointing a new government, where Denys Shmyhal will head the Ministry of Defense, and Rustem Umerov will assist on the international track. Changes are also being prepared in some diplomatic areas.

Zelenskyy on personnel appointments in the government: "I count on the support of the Verkhovna Rada"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects the support of the Verkhovna Rada in the matter of appointing a new government. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Now, when all state resources need to be concentrated for the tasks of our defense and in the conditions of new relations with the USA, with other partners, in the new government configuration, the professionalism of everyone must work to the maximum. Shmyhal knows all the challenges of the defense sector. Rustem Umerov will help, in particular, on the international track – with all agreements, as well as necessary coordination. I count on the support of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for other personnel steps as well. Tomorrow, the relevant priorities will be presented.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasized that changes are being prepared in some diplomatic areas – in Ukraine's embassies.

Today there were many meetings, many meetings – personnel, many preparatory meetings – both for this week and already next week as well. There will be significant decisions in the field of domestic policy, and, of course, in the field of defense, in particular regarding our air defense.

- added the head of state.

Recall

Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was dismissed from his post by the Verkhovna Rada today, will head the Ministry of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov. The Ministry of Strategic Industries will be merged with the Ministry of Defense, and its head, Herman Smetanin, will lead "Ukroboronprom," which he had already headed for a year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Ukroboronprom
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9