Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main focus of the meeting was on strengthening air defense and joint weapons production.

We are very grateful to you, your team, your government, and, of course, your people. You have done a lot of important things in a difficult time, many important steps. So thank you very much - said the President.

He specifically noted the Netherlands' support for the PURL program, which is extremely important for Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks. In turn, Dick Schoof assured of continued support for Ukraine and emphasized that the level of assistance would be maintained.

The President informed about massive Russian strikes and the need for additional missiles for air defense. In addition, the leaders discussed new ideas that could help strengthen air defense and protect the sky. The parties share a common position: it is important to increase coordination among partners amid the increase in Russian production of ballistic missiles - the statement reads.

Recall

Ukraine and the Netherlands agreed on the localization of IRIS radar production and the supply of Ruta missiles with a range of 450 km.

