Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 10907 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 20495 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 21928 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 24112 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 48128 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 64031 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 47976 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 32116 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 42520 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 68534 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The main focus of the meeting was strengthening air defense and joint weapons production; new ideas for enhancing air defense were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main focus of the meeting was on strengthening air defense and joint weapons production.

We are very grateful to you, your team, your government, and, of course, your people. You have done a lot of important things in a difficult time, many important steps. So thank you very much

- said the President.

He specifically noted the Netherlands' support for the PURL program, which is extremely important for Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks. In turn, Dick Schoof assured of continued support for Ukraine and emphasized that the level of assistance would be maintained.

The President informed about massive Russian strikes and the need for additional missiles for air defense. In addition, the leaders discussed new ideas that could help strengthen air defense and protect the sky. The parties share a common position: it is important to increase coordination among partners amid the increase in Russian production of ballistic missiles

- the statement reads.

Recall

Ukraine and the Netherlands agreed on the localization of IRIS radar production and the supply of Ruta missiles with a range of 450 km.

