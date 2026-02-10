Pro-Ukrainian MEP Tom Berendsen to head the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
10:01 PM • 2560 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
08:00 PM • 6712 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 9122 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 10089 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 11124 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 13562 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 15650 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 26844 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 43340 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42479 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
0.9m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Italy set a record for the number of medals in a single day at the 2026 Olympics: how many awards did the hosts of the Games winFebruary 9, 02:48 PM • 6626 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 17387 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 10803 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 10024 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 6252 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 17422 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 25769 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 64543 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 86047 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 102167 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 6310 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 10058 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 10838 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 37415 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40316 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
The Diplomat

Pro-Ukrainian MEP Tom Berendsen to head the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Tom Berendsen, known for his support of Ukraine, will become the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands on February 23. The new minority government united three parties, and Berendsen represents the Christian Democratic Appeal.

Pro-Ukrainian MEP Tom Berendsen to head the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The new Dutch coalition government has announced the appointment of Tom Berendsen as Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prime Minister Rob Jetten's cabinet. Berendsen, known for his unwavering support for Ukraine, will officially assume office on February 23 – on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Rob Jetten's cabinet united three political forces: the progressive-liberal D66, the right-liberal VVD, and the center-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA). As the coalition has minority government status, it will have to seek support from opposition parties to pass key laws. 42-year-old Tom Berendsen, representing the CDA, will replace David van Wiel, who in turn will head the Ministry of Justice.

Ukraine and the Netherlands localize the production of anti-drone radars and increase the supply of Ruta missiles31.01.26, 17:27 • 7044 views

The newly appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has significant experience working in Brussels, having been a Member of the European Parliament since 2019. His nomination was seen as a signal of the country's continued active foreign policy course. The CDA party itself characterizes the politician as "calm and approachable," emphasizing his ability to build complex diplomatic dialogues.

Tom Berendsen's Political Priorities

Berendsen is a consistent supporter of increased aid to Ukraine and advocates for strengthening European security. His foreign policy program is based on the idea of greater European autonomy in defense. In his opinion, the European Union should become less dependent on the United States and at the same time reduce China's economic influence on world trade.

Zelenskyy discussed air defense needs and dialogue with the US with the Dutch Prime Minister13.01.26, 12:39 • 5449 views

The new government will be sworn in on a symbolic date. It is expected that the Netherlands, under the leadership of Berendsen and Jetten, will not only maintain but also increase military and financial support for Kyiv, continuing the policy of the previous cabinet.

New Dutch Prime Minister rules out talks with Putin and promises support for Ukraine: Kyiv reacts30.01.26, 18:04 • 7229 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
European Union
Netherlands
China
United States
Ukraine