Pro-Ukrainian MEP Tom Berendsen to head the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The new Dutch coalition government has announced the appointment of Tom Berendsen as Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prime Minister Rob Jetten's cabinet. Berendsen, known for his unwavering support for Ukraine, will officially assume office on February 23 – on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Rob Jetten's cabinet united three political forces: the progressive-liberal D66, the right-liberal VVD, and the center-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA). As the coalition has minority government status, it will have to seek support from opposition parties to pass key laws. 42-year-old Tom Berendsen, representing the CDA, will replace David van Wiel, who in turn will head the Ministry of Justice.

The newly appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has significant experience working in Brussels, having been a Member of the European Parliament since 2019. His nomination was seen as a signal of the country's continued active foreign policy course. The CDA party itself characterizes the politician as "calm and approachable," emphasizing his ability to build complex diplomatic dialogues.

Tom Berendsen's Political Priorities

Berendsen is a consistent supporter of increased aid to Ukraine and advocates for strengthening European security. His foreign policy program is based on the idea of greater European autonomy in defense. In his opinion, the European Union should become less dependent on the United States and at the same time reduce China's economic influence on world trade.

The new government will be sworn in on a symbolic date. It is expected that the Netherlands, under the leadership of Berendsen and Jetten, will not only maintain but also increase military and financial support for Kyiv, continuing the policy of the previous cabinet.

