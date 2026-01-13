Zelenskyy discussed air defense needs and dialogue with the US with the Dutch Prime Minister

$43.260.18
08:22 AM • 4808 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 10048 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 23741 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 40998 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 31498 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 31310 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 51087 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22666 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23420 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 53130 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territoriesJanuary 13, 01:12 AM • 8362 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 17288 views
ISW: Russians increasingly feel the consequences of the Kremlin's bet on the defense industry due to the war in UkraineJanuary 13, 02:51 AM • 4518 views
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 5384 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 10129 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 2508 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 51090 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 47119 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 53131 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 48867 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 40085 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 35248 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 40650 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 42544 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 98667 views
Zelenskyy discussed air defense needs and dialogue with the US with the Dutch Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. Intensive Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and Ukraine's need for air defense missiles were discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed air defense needs and dialogue with the US with the Dutch Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof the need for air defense missiles amid Russia's focus on energy attacks, as well as dialogue with the American side and possible meetings, as he wrote on social media, UNN reports.

I spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. I informed him about the intense Russian drone and missile strikes on our cities and communities. It is obvious that the Russians are focused on destroying life, not on diplomacy. Their target is energy. It is very important that Ukraine receives sufficient support now. And this applies to both our resilience and recovery, and sufficient ammunition for air defense. Air defense missiles, all necessary assistance for the energy system – this is the first priority now

- Zelenskyy stated.

And added that another issue was on the agenda:

We also discussed the progress of communication with the American side and possible meetings

"Thank you for your support and willingness to help!" - the President concluded.

Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine