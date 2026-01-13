Zelenskyy discussed air defense needs and dialogue with the US with the Dutch Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof the need for air defense missiles amid Russia's focus on energy attacks, as well as dialogue with the American side and possible meetings, as he wrote on social media, UNN reports.

I spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. I informed him about the intense Russian drone and missile strikes on our cities and communities. It is obvious that the Russians are focused on destroying life, not on diplomacy. Their target is energy. It is very important that Ukraine receives sufficient support now. And this applies to both our resilience and recovery, and sufficient ammunition for air defense. Air defense missiles, all necessary assistance for the energy system – this is the first priority now - Zelenskyy stated.

And added that another issue was on the agenda:

We also discussed the progress of communication with the American side and possible meetings

"Thank you for your support and willingness to help!" - the President concluded.

