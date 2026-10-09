Zelenskyy met with Estonia’s Minister of Defence: strengthening air defence and arms exports were discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Minister of Defense Martin Herem. One of the topics of the meeting was strengthening the protection of Ukrainian airspace. The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Estonia is actively assisting in this area. We are grateful for every defense package and for its support of the PURL program, which enables us to receive ballistic missile interceptors - Zelenskyy noted.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian president and the Estonian defense minister discussed possibilities for new contributions to the PURL program and the search for additional funding to purchase air defense systems. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Drone Deal: according to Zelenskyy, this will enable Ukraine to export Ukrainian weapons to Estonia.

Thus, Estonia can receive proven weapons, while Ukraine can obtain additional funds for its defense. It was agreed that the teams would promptly work on putting together such an export package. I am also grateful to Estonia for its reliable support on our path to the EU - Zelenskyy noted.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that Estonia would allocate another 100,000 euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.