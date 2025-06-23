In Zelenskyy's office, the main goal of the visit to Britain was named

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles in Great Britain on Monday and is scheduled to meet with the country's Prime Minister Keir Starmer later during a brief visit aimed at discussing Ukraine's defense and how to exert additional pressure on Russia. The President's main goal for the visit was stated as "deepening defense cooperation," Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy met with King Charles at Windsor Castle before political meetings later that day. They shook hands in front of cameras at their third meeting this year, in what the publication notes as the latest gesture of support for Ukraine from Charles and Great Britain.

Later, the President of Ukraine will meet with Starmer and the speakers of both houses of parliament.

"We will also hold talks on new and powerful steps to increase pressure on Russia in this war and stop the attacks," Zelenskyy said in X after a deadly Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

His press secretary reported that the President will also communicate with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Great Britain and representatives of think tanks, the publication writes.

"The main goal of the visit is to deepen defense cooperation," the press secretary said.

