Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy in Britain: air defense and sanctions against Russia on the agenda - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, King Charles III, and the speakers of both houses of parliament. Discussions are focused on securing more air defense systems for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy in Britain: air defense and sanctions against Russia on the agenda - NYT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain on Monday, and on the agenda of meetings is more air defense systems for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

As expected, Zelenskyy will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, King Charles III, and the speakers of both houses of parliament in Britain.

"A high-ranking Ukrainian official, who spoke anonymously about the unannounced trip, said that the discussions would focus on providing more air defense systems for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia," the publication states.

Monday's visit appears to be part of a broader European diplomatic push, the publication writes. "On Wednesday, Zelenskyy will address the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights institution. Meanwhile, he may attend the NATO summit in The Hague, although he has not yet confirmed his participation," the publication notes.

Addition

Last week, US President Donald Trump missed a scheduled meeting with Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Canada, citing the need to return to Washington to address the situation in the Middle East, the publication writes.

"If he manages to speak with Trump face-to-face in The Hague, Zelenskyy said, he plans to request permission to sell American Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine and discuss new sanctions against Russia," the publication indicates.

"Frankly, we need to talk about revitalizing diplomacy," Zelenskyy told reporters last week. "We need more clarity and increased global pressure on Putin."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

