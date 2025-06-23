Zelenskyy meets King Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of NATO summit

On the eve of the NATO summit in The Hague, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles in Great Britain. This is the 3rd meeting in 2025 between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Charles, reports UNN with reference to The Times and Sky News.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for lunch at Windsor Castle, where he met with King Charles of Great Britain. The meeting took place before subsequent political meetings. That is, before the Ukrainian leader's negotiations with British Prime Minister Starmer later that day, as well as before the next event - an important NATO summit in The Hague (to be held from June 24 to 25, 2025).

They (Zelenskyy and King Charles) shook hands in front of the cameras, marking their third meeting this year and the latest gesture of support for Ukraine by Charles and Great Britain. - the media writes.

Recall

UNN reported that the President of Ukraine met with the King of Great Britain at Sandringham Palace. The visit took place amid diplomatic tension with the USA and a summit in London on support for Ukraine.