Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats. According to the President, in August-September, Ukraine expects new steps from the format for Ukrainian resilience.

Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Thank you to everyone who helps us defend against Russian missiles. We are working, in particular, with the American side for appropriate decisions regarding "Patriots" and missiles for them. We are also preparing relevant meetings in Italy this week. I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats, and today I already discussed several options with British Prime Minister Starmer. Britain, together with Germany, together with other partners, is currently maintaining the functionality of "Ramstein", and in August-September we expect, we very much expect new steps from the format for our Ukrainian resilience - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

