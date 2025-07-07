$41.730.01
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
05:19 PM • 5690 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 28868 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 62418 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 74146 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 90366 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161806 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 64791 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 83617 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 137704 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131854 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

President Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats. Ukraine expects new steps for stability from the format in August-September.

Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats. According to the President, in August-September, Ukraine expects new steps from the format for Ukrainian resilience.

Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Thank you to everyone who helps us defend against Russian missiles. We are working, in particular, with the American side for appropriate decisions regarding "Patriots" and missiles for them. We are also preparing relevant meetings in Italy this week. I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to prepare for the next "Ramstein" meetings in various formats, and today I already discussed several options with British Prime Minister Starmer. Britain, together with Germany, together with other partners, is currently maintaining the functionality of "Ramstein", and in August-September we expect, we very much expect new steps from the format for our Ukrainian resilience

- said Zelenskyy.

 Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome in a few days. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Rome
MIM-104 Patriot
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
