Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and Poland

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
06:28 PM • 8522 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
04:32 PM • 13020 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
04:17 PM • 13026 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 12413 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 14129 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 14538 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14274 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15438 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26423 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44632 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received French Rodeur attack drones with a range of up to 500 kmJanuary 25, 12:10 PM • 9228 views
Three people died in a car accident in Vinnytsia region involving two carsPhotoJanuary 25, 12:40 PM • 4942 views
Fell from a height of about 20 meters: a rescuer-climber died in Kyiv while eliminating the consequences of a strike on an energy facilityJanuary 25, 01:10 PM • 4248 views
Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - ZelenskyyJanuary 25, 01:25 PM • 4786 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideo07:49 PM • 4172 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 87365 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 101205 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 109893 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 103410 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 104292 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lithuania
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 20801 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 20852 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37300 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 37663 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 50595 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

President Zelenskyy met with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland in Vilnius. Energy support, strengthening air defense, Ukraine's accession to the EU, and diplomatic work were discussed.

Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Lithuanian and Polish counterparts, Gitanas Nausėda and Karol Nawrocki, in Vilnius. The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

"An important conversation with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland. It is very important now to unite our efforts and cooperate as much as possible. We discussed energy support for Ukraine, strengthening our air defense, including the production of interceptors, and the development of European PURL and SAFE programs, which should show full effectiveness this year," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the meeting also discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and "our diplomatic work with partners, primarily with America."

I informed Gitanas and Karol about the negotiations that took place in the Emirates. I thank the people of Lithuania and Poland, and the leaders for all manifestations of support for our people, and above all for energy. All help matters and is very valuable

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system, military cooperation, and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

Russia does not fulfill its obligations: Navrotsky urged Trump not to trust Putin30.12.25, 12:26 • 3933 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Electricity
Gitanas Nausėda
European Union
Vilnius
Lithuania
United States
Ukraine
Poland