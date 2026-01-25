Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Lithuanian and Polish counterparts, Gitanas Nausėda and Karol Nawrocki, in Vilnius. The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to UNN.

"An important conversation with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland. It is very important now to unite our efforts and cooperate as much as possible. We discussed energy support for Ukraine, strengthening our air defense, including the production of interceptors, and the development of European PURL and SAFE programs, which should show full effectiveness this year," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the meeting also discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and "our diplomatic work with partners, primarily with America."

I informed Gitanas and Karol about the negotiations that took place in the Emirates. I thank the people of Lithuania and Poland, and the leaders for all manifestations of support for our people, and above all for energy. All help matters and is very valuable - Zelenskyy wrote.

