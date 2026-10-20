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Zelenskyy held "substantive" conversation with Rubio - ballistic missile defense, early warning and Starlink discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6596 views

Zelenskyy and Rubio discussed protection against ballistic missiles, early warning, and the restoration of Starlink or Starshield. They agreed to be in touch again.

Zelenskyy held "substantive" conversation with Rubio - ballistic missile defense, early warning and Starlink discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had a "substantive" conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the conversation, the sides discussed interceptors, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, and Starlink, against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to end the war, the Head of State said on October 20, UNN reports.

I spoke with Marco Rubio, and it was substantive – on the issues that matter. I am grateful for the readiness to help and the clear position. First, interceptors against ballistic missiles, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Third, the situation surrounding Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored. Of course, all this is taking place against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this terrible war and the constant killing of people. We agreed to get in touch again soon for an update. Thank you, Marco, for being constructive! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches!

- Zelenskyy noted on social media.

Witkoff plans trip to Russia after talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo - Axios20.10.26, 08:37 • 12596 views

Julia Shramko

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