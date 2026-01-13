Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on air defense and interceptor production: "We fully provide this"

$43.260.18
Exclusive
05:19 PM
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Publications
Exclusives
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 28821 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 57938 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 62896 views
Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on air defense and interceptor production: "We fully provide this"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed air defense, providing troops with air defense missiles, and expanding the production of interceptors. Funding and contracts have been settled, but there is dissatisfaction with the pace of filling the PURL program.

Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on air defense and interceptor production: "We fully provide this"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, announced priority areas for strengthening air defense. The main focus was on providing troops with air defense missiles and expanding domestic production of air target interception systems. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state confirmed that issues of financing and signing contracts for the supply of critically important equipment have now been fully settled. The priority remains the efficiency of logistics and adherence to the deadlines for the transfer of assistance from partner countries.

The front is the most difficult, but Russian losses should not decrease - Zelenskyy13.01.26, 20:46 • 758 views

I held a Staff meeting today – protection issues are key. Air defense missiles, interceptor production, all necessary supplies. Contracts, financing. We are fully providing this. It is important that all agreements with our partners are implemented in a real and timely manner.

– Zelenskyy stated.

Diplomatic tasks and the PURL program

Separate attention during the address was paid to the implementation of the PURL program. The President expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of its replenishment this month and set a task for the diplomatic corps to intensify work in this direction.

The PURL program needs to be filled, and not enough has been done in January yet. This is a task for our entire diplomatic team – both the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– the President emphasized.

Control over the implementation of the assigned tasks is entrusted to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant departments of the President's Office. 

Zelenskyy discussed Russian strikes and air defense needs with US congressmen13.01.26, 20:58 • 716 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
