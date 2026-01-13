Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on air defense and interceptor production: "We fully provide this"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, announced priority areas for strengthening air defense. The main focus was on providing troops with air defense missiles and expanding domestic production of air target interception systems. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The head of state confirmed that issues of financing and signing contracts for the supply of critically important equipment have now been fully settled. The priority remains the efficiency of logistics and adherence to the deadlines for the transfer of assistance from partner countries.

I held a Staff meeting today – protection issues are key. Air defense missiles, interceptor production, all necessary supplies. Contracts, financing. We are fully providing this. It is important that all agreements with our partners are implemented in a real and timely manner. – Zelenskyy stated.

Diplomatic tasks and the PURL program

Separate attention during the address was paid to the implementation of the PURL program. The President expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of its replenishment this month and set a task for the diplomatic corps to intensify work in this direction.

The PURL program needs to be filled, and not enough has been done in January yet. This is a task for our entire diplomatic team – both the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – the President emphasized.

Control over the implementation of the assigned tasks is entrusted to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant departments of the President's Office.

