Zelenskyy discussed Russian strikes and air defense needs with US congressmen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US congressmen Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. They discussed Russian strikes, the need for air defense, additional pressure on Russia, and support programs for Ukraine, UNN reports.

I spoke with US congressmen Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. I am grateful for the unwavering bipartisan support of Congress. We are currently doing very productive work with the President of the United States and his team. We discussed the details of all this. I informed them about the situation with Russian strikes and the need for air defense. We talked about how additional pressure on Russia can ensure strong diplomatic results. And it is important that the US administration has as many tools as possible for proper pressure. We also talked about support programs that have not yet been fully implemented and can be used. In particular, this concerns sky protection. - Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine added that documents with America regarding security guarantees and reconstruction are being prepared.

We are really working so that in the near future there will be possible formats for signing and approval, legal approval in the United States Congress, in the Ukrainian parliament. Today, Rustem Umerov was at the report, including on these issues. It is necessary that the topic of Ukraine in relations with America remains at the top level, despite all the informational and political challenges that exist today. - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the President of Ukraine stated his support for the position on Iran – "the regime that has been there for so many years and that has killed so many people does not deserve to exist."

Changes are needed. Changes are also needed here, in Europe: the bloodshed that Russia started and that only Russia is prolonging must end. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked everyone who supports us, who supports life, who supports Ukraine.

Who in the world now does not stand aside from real problems. If life can get protection, life must get protection. - Zelenskyy summarized.

