Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission: the most important points

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the start of the Danish presidency of the EU Council, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

"I wish Denmark a strong and very successful presidency of the EU Council. Our first goal is to apply maximum pressure on Russia to stop this war. This pressure means building up our defense and maintaining tough sanctions against Russia. We are actively working on both these issues. I want to thank Denmark and the vast majority of EU countries and European institutions," the Head of State said.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to expectations from the Danish presidency, primarily the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and continuing military assistance to our state. Defensive financing and joint weapons production were discussed.

"Over the next six months, within the framework of Denmark's presidency, we will do everything in our power for a stronger and more resolute Europe. A Europe that does not back down from the many dangers that threaten us. A Europe that has rearmed and is ready to defend itself. A Europe that is ready for any eventuality," emphasized the Danish Prime Minister.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine seeks to be a full-fledged partner in European programs, particularly in those like SAFE, and called for maximum use of frozen Russian assets for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. The President emphasized the importance of increasing coordination of efforts between the European Union and the United States to find common solutions.

"For our part, we will continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive support. Since the beginning of this year, member states have committed an additional 24 billion for military support. And now the European Commission has proposed to all member states more budgetary space to strengthen their support. And this support is taken into account within the new NATO targets," António Costa noted.

The President of the European Council also noted the European Commission's conclusions regarding the reforms carried out by Ukraine in wartime conditions.

"We have achieved the conditions for moving forward in the current negotiation process for EU accession," he added.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the EU will increase sanction pressure on Russia. Last week, all sanctions were extended for another six months. In addition, the 18th sanctions package, according to the President of the European Commission, will hit the heart of the Russian military economy.

"We all know that Putin does not want peace, so we must pressure him to come to the negotiating table," said the President of the European Commission.

She also noted that the EU has already invested over 2 billion euros to strengthen Ukrainian defense now precisely at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

Ursula von der Leyen also announced that Ukraine and the European Union have agreed on an agreement on trade in agricultural products.

