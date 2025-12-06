$42.180.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2250 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour conversation with members of US President Donald Trump's team, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peace agreements, security issues, and territorial aspects, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from Donbas, were discussed.

Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios

On Saturday, December 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a long and substantive telephone conversation with members of the United States President's team - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties discussed possible options for a peace agreement, security issues, and territorial aspects. This was reported by the publication Axios, citing two sources, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the telephone conversation lasted two hours and the discussion of the territorial issue was "difficult."

One source said that Witkoff and Kushner gathered data from both sides and tried to persuade Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make the compromises needed to reach an agreement.

The discussion of territory was difficult, a source familiar with the conversation said. Russia is still demanding that Ukraine withdraw troops from the parts of Donbas it controls, but the US is trying to develop new ideas to resolve the issue, a second source said.

- the post says.

The second important aspect of the conversation was possible security guarantees from the US for Ukraine. According to sources, significant progress was made on this issue, although some nuances of the agreements still need to be coordinated.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Stefanyshyna, in a comment for Axios, emphasized that the biggest difficulties during the negotiations concern territorial issues and future security guarantees.

We strive to ensure that the agreed solutions are realistic, fair, and sustainable.

- she stated.

Stefanyshyna noted that "negotiations will continue, and personal meetings are crucial."

According to Axios, Ukrainian negotiators Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov are expected to return from Miami to Europe and brief Zelenskyy in London on Monday about the US proposals.

We need to take all the projects and brainstorm

- a Ukrainian official told Axios.

According to the publication, further negotiations and meetings with Witkoff and Kushner are expected later next week.

Recall

On Saturday, December 6, President Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with representatives of the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Key aspects of ending the Russian invasion and guarantees of peace were discussed.

