Zelenskyy explained why it's too early to talk about the consequences of the war in Iran for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine currently does not observe a decrease in the volume of weapons supplied by international partners amid the war in Iran, but only a day has passed, so it is too early to draw conclusions. He said this during a conversation with media representatives on March 2, answering a question about the possible consequences for Russia and Putin and the impact of hostilities in the Middle East on aid to Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

As for the consequences of the war in Iran regarding arms supplies to Ukraine, I cannot say yet. So far, we do not see this impact. So far, the supplies we were counting on have not decreased, but a day has passed. Therefore, it is too early to draw conclusions. - Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the president emphasized that in the event of protracted hostilities in the Middle East, this, in his opinion, would affect supplies.

In any case, if there are long hostilities in the Middle East, it will certainly affect supplies. I am sure of this. - he added.

The head of state also stressed that Ukraine would work to ensure that funding is not stopped, and that domestic production can operate at full capacity.

We will do everything to ensure that our domestic funding is not stopped. And then our domestic production will work at full capacity. - said the President.

Separately, he mentioned working on unblocking 90 billion euros in aid for Ukraine from Brussels, noting that Hungarians are dealing with the blocking issue, and official Kyiv is working to resolve this problem.

Today we are working precisely to ensure that 90 billion are not blocked. You know that the Hungarians are dealing with this, but we are working to resolve this issue. - Zelenskyy summarized.

The war in the Middle East has already resulted in numerous casualties among civilians and military personnel in six countries.