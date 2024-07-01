Zelenskyy discusses U.S. aid with U.S. Congressional delegation

On Monday, July 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives that arrived in Kyiv today. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

They discussed the main areas of further American assistance, including additional air defense systems. This is critically important as Patriot systems help save lives and protect infrastructure - Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

In addition, he also thanked White House leader Joe Biden, both houses and parties of Congress for their continued leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Recall

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that on July 1 , a delegation of the U.S. Congress arrived in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering the Russian invasion.