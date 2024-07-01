Zelenskyy discusses U.S. aid with U.S. Congressional delegation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83548 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 92672 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184882 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229739 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141277 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367755 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181471 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149482 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197823 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 83548 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 77974 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 92672 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111692 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1654 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10404 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12120 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16298 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37347 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy discusses U.S. aid with U.S. Congressional delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27578 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a U.S. Congressional delegation in Kyiv to discuss further U.S. assistance, including additional air defense systems such as Patriot to save lives and protect infrastructure, and thanked the United States for its continued support against Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy discusses U.S. aid with U.S. Congressional delegation

On Monday, July 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives that arrived in Kyiv today. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

They discussed the main areas of further American assistance, including additional air defense systems. This is critically important as Patriot systems help save lives and protect infrastructure

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized. 

In addition, he also thanked White House leader Joe Biden, both houses and parties of Congress for their continued leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Recall

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that on July 1 , a delegation of the U.S. Congress arrived in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in countering the Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
United States Congress
Bridget A. Brink
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31