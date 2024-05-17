Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and security agreement with Slovenian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob. The parties discussed the Peace Summit in Switzerland and a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob. He thanked him for his active support of the Peace Formula, including confirmation of his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland - said the President of Ukraine.

They also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation.

Our teams are finalizing a bilateral security document as part of the G7 declaration. We agreed to sign it at the earliest opportunity - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to him, Kyiv can count on Slovenia's support for the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Presidents of Georgia, Malawi, and the Prime Minister of Liechtenstein have agreed to participate in the Peace Summitaimed at restoring international law and establishing a just peace for Ukraine.