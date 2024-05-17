Kuleba: russians are deliberately stirring up the topic of negotiations with Ukraine so that fewer countries will join the Peace Summit

The russians are dispersing the IPSO, which is aimed at reducing the number of countries that will participate in the Peace Summit. In particular, they are "throwing in" information that there is no point in participating in the Peace Summit, as russia is allegedly conducting secret negotiations. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

This is a russian IPSO aimed at reducing the number of countries that will participate in the Peace Summit. The russians do this all the time. Starting from the first days of the full-scale invasion, when they need to slow down or bring down support for Ukraine, they start spreading stories through various channels. For example, two years ago it was: "Don't give Ukraine weapons, because you will quarrel with us, and we will still make a deal with Ukraine behind the scenes." Now they have a new story: "we will have some separate negotiations there, so why would you want to be exposed and participate in the Ukrainian peace formula if we are still secretly negotiating with the Ukrainians somewhere - Kuleba said.

He added that Ukraine and Russia do not secretly agree on anything.

There are no secret negotiations between us. It's all a russian special operation to disrupt the participation of countries in the Peace Summit and to make sure that no one buys into it - Kuleba added.

The Minister noted that the United States has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit.

I am pleased with the trend of increasing the number of countries. It should be understood that some countries that publicly announce their participation in the Summit immediately face acts of russian diplomatic and economic aggression, which should make them reconsider. We do not talk publicly about all the consents we have received - added the Foreign Minister.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat his country will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, but cannot yet announce at what level it will be represented.

