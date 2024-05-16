ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
President of Chile expressed readiness to join the Peace Summit - Svyrydenko

President of Chile expressed readiness to join the Peace Summit - Svyrydenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

During a working visit to Latin America, the Ukrainian delegation invited Chilean leaders to join the first global peace summit initiated by the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation continues its working visit to Latin America. First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Alberto van Klaveren, inviting Chilean leaders to join the Peace Summit, as she reported in her account on X, UNN writes.

Details

"An important meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Alberto van Klaveren. I invited Chilean leaders to join the first global peace summit initiated by the President. In particular, to lead the fourth point of the peace formula on the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia," the First Vice Prime Minister wrote.

She also expressed her gratitude to Chilean President Gabriel Borich, who "expressed his readiness to join the Summit.

"For Ukraine, this is an extremely valuable signal of support and solidarity from Chile in the face of the brutal, inhumane war started by Russia," she said.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation began a working visit to Latin America, starting with talks in Argentina . The main items on the agenda include the first global Peace Summit, development of business ties, and support for the Ukrainian energy system.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

