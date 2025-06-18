$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 04:49 PM • 21845 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 159045 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 175649 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 165894 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 212397 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 184086 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 170171 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136243 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108999 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180605 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's expectations from the NATO summit in The Hague with Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mark Rutte to coordinate ahead of the NATO summit. They discussed the needs of Ukrainian soldiers, especially in air defense systems.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's expectations from the NATO summit in The Hague with Rutte

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Canada to coordinate steps ahead of the Alliance summit, which will be held next week in The Hague. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website and Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Head of State outlined Ukraine's main expectations from the results of the North Atlantic Alliance summit and the final declaration.  

Met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss steps ahead of the Alliance summit in The Hague. I outlined Ukraine's main expectations from the summit and spoke about the current needs of our soldiers against the background of a significant increase in Russian attacks 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

The President also informed about the main current needs of Ukrainian soldiers. First of all, Ukraine needs additional air defense systems and missiles for them against the background of the fact that Russia is constantly increasing the number of means during attacks against civilians.

"Thank you, Mark, for your continued support of Ukraine. We must continue to do everything to strengthen our position," Zelenskyy said in a post.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain to discuss sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He thanked Britain for its support in ending the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he discussed another large-scale Russian strike that the invaders launched against our state on June 17.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

