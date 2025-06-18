Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's expectations from the NATO summit in The Hague with Rutte

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Canada to coordinate steps ahead of the Alliance summit, which will be held next week in The Hague. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website and Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Head of State outlined Ukraine's main expectations from the results of the North Atlantic Alliance summit and the final declaration.

Met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss steps ahead of the Alliance summit in The Hague. I outlined Ukraine's main expectations from the summit and spoke about the current needs of our soldiers against the background of a significant increase in Russian attacks - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

The President also informed about the main current needs of Ukrainian soldiers. First of all, Ukraine needs additional air defense systems and missiles for them against the background of the fact that Russia is constantly increasing the number of means during attacks against civilians.

"Thank you, Mark, for your continued support of Ukraine. We must continue to do everything to strengthen our position," Zelenskyy said in a post.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain to discuss sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He thanked Britain for its support in ending the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he discussed another large-scale Russian strike that the invaders launched against our state on June 17.