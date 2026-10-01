Zelenskyy convened a meeting on missiles for air defense and F-16s - he expects results on deliveries for October

It is important for Ukraine that there be additional missiles in October, including for air defense and F-16s. The relevant agencies have been instructed to prepare an updated schedule for deliveries to Ukraine by tomorrow. Particular attention was paid to protecting Kyiv’s critical infrastructure. Relevant reports are expected. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this following a conference call on October 1, UNN reports.

The President held a "conference call with the military, government officials, and all heads of services working to protect the infrastructure." He also set a number of tasks.

Weapons supplies

First: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office team will conduct an operational review of agreements with partners concerning the provision of the necessary ammunition for F-16s. The same applies to the supply of air-defense missiles—for each country, all agreements, and every package—and by tomorrow, an updated schedule for deliveries to Ukraine. It is important that there be additional missiles in October. As of today, some of our agreements that have already been approved by the leaders of the countries have still not been implemented at the working level - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

At the same time, the Head of State thanked "Germany, Norway, Finland, and all other partners who are ready to work as quickly as possible."

"Yesterday and today, I communicated with the leaders: it is important to accelerate the implementation of the decisions," he added.

Resilience plans under control

"Second: for every region and key city, we record the status of implementation of resilience plans on a weekly basis. There are delays in some communities, and the military command together with government officials must prepare additional decisions to ensure greater security for the work," the President noted.

Protecting Kyiv’s critical infrastructure

"Third: we adjusted the response system to the Russian terrorist operation against Kyiv’s critical infrastructure. Protective measures must be fully implemented. We identified the necessary redistribution of resources. It is important that the local authorities in Kyiv be ready to make prompt decisions in support of the people," Zelenskyy stated.

I expect a report from the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the steps that were determined today. Glory to Ukraine! - the President noted.

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