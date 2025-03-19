Zelenskyy confirmed his readiness to accept a complete ceasefire – White House
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on a partial ceasefire in the energy sector, and will meet in Saudi Arabia in the near future to discuss extending the truce to the Black Sea.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy. In the coming days, the teams will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss extending the ceasefire to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire. This was reported by the White House, reports UNN.
Both leaders agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy. In the coming days, technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss extending the ceasefire to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire. They agreed that this could be the first step towards a complete end to the war and ensuring security. President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the President for his leadership in these efforts and reaffirmed his readiness to accept a complete ceasefire
President Trump also discussed Ukrainian electricity and nuclear power plants. He said the United States could be very helpful in managing them because of its experience in the electricity and utilities industries.
American ownership of these plants would be the best protection of this infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure
In addition, Zelenskyy and Trump agreed that all parties should continue efforts to make the ceasefire work.
The Presidents noted the positive work of their advisors and representatives, especially Minister Rubio, National Security Advisor Waltz, Special Envoy Kellogg and others. The Presidents instructed their teams to continue to resolve technical issues related to the implementation and extension of the partial ceasefire. The Presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to complete this work as soon as possible. The Presidents stressed that at further meetings, the teams can agree on all the necessary aspects of moving towards lasting peace and security
Addition
On March 15, the President of Ukraine formed a delegation to cooperate with Ukraine's international partners in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace and approved its composition, headed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next meeting in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and maritime safety.
Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine does not plan to participate in negotiations between the US and Russia on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia.
On March 18, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical talks will also be held on the implementation of a naval truce in the Black Sea. As the White House noted, "these talks will begin immediately in the Middle East".