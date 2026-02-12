Zelenskyy called the IOC's decision to disqualify Heraskevych morally appalling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the IOC's decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych morally appalling, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy shared a post by British journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan regarding the IOC's decision, and also made a brief statement himself.

Thank you for your principled stance, Piers. The IOC's decision is indeed morally appalling. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Context

In turn, Piers Morgan called Vladyslav Heraskevych's disqualification an "abominable decision."

"Shame on the leadership of the Winter Olympic Games," the journalist added.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).