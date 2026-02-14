Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio planned

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to participate in the second day of the Munich Security Conference, a corresponding video was distributed by the media on Saturday, UNN writes.

Today, the President of Ukraine is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Munich Security Conference.

Also today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already attended the Munich Security Conference, where he met with world leaders and spoke with journalists.

Prior to this, on February 13, Zelenskyy accepted the first strike drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's maiden flight.

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading the Ukrainian delegation, will participate in the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15.