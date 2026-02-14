Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio planned

$42.990.00
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea, communications hub and ammunition depot
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Odesa suffered a night drone attack, a residential building was damaged
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlights
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The Guardian
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signal
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - Zelenskyy
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 61445 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 84795 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Germany
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

President Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference. His main speech and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled for today.

Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio planned

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to participate in the second day of the Munich Security Conference, a corresponding video was distributed by the media on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

Today, the President of Ukraine is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Munich Security Conference.

Also today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio tomorrow - spokesman13.02.26, 21:15 • 3890 views

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already attended the Munich Security Conference, where he met with world leaders and spoke with journalists.

Prior to this, on February 13, Zelenskyy accepted the first strike drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's maiden flight.

Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany13.02.26, 14:14 • 11095 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading the Ukrainian delegation, will participate in the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15.

Julia Shramko

Technology
Marco Rubio
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine