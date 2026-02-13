$42.990.04
Exclusive
04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio tomorrow - spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 16 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, said Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesman for the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio tomorrow - spokesman

Tomorrow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. This was announced by the Spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, as reported by UNN.

The meeting with Rubio is scheduled for tomorrow 

- Nykyforov said.

Additionally

It was previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on February 13-15.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Head of the Ukrainian state has already held a series of meetings with foreign leaders.

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed joint projects for weapons production and military aid
13.02.26, 19:41

Yevhen Tsarenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine