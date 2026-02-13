Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio tomorrow - spokesman
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, said Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesman for the President of Ukraine.
Tomorrow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. This was announced by the Spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, as reported by UNN.
The meeting with Rubio is scheduled for tomorrow
Additionally
It was previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on February 13-15.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.
On the sidelines of the conference, the Head of the Ukrainian state has already held a series of meetings with foreign leaders.
Zelenskyy and Merz discussed joint projects for weapons production and military aid13.02.26, 19:41 • 1322 views