Exclusive
04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
February 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
February 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 01:50 PM
Zelenskyy and Merz discussed joint projects for weapons production and military aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed military aid, contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic work, and energy support.

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed joint projects for weapons production and military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. As reported by the OP, the key topics of discussion during the meeting were further military assistance, additional contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic work for peace, and energy support, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany for its significant contribution to protecting lives during the full-scale Russian war and specifically noted the supply of air defense systems that saved thousands and thousands of people.

The key topics of discussion during the meeting were further military assistance, additional contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic work for peace, and energy support.

The President said that today he personally saw the first Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the implementation of other joint projects that can make Ukraine and Germany stronger. 

Special attention was paid to diplomatic work for peace. The Head of State informed about the meetings of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides and the preparation for the next negotiations. The President also spoke about the work on documents and their key points, the OP summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine