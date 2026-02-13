Zelenskyy and Merz discussed joint projects for weapons production and military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. As reported by the OP, the key topics of discussion during the meeting were further military assistance, additional contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic work for peace, and energy support, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany for its significant contribution to protecting lives during the full-scale Russian war and specifically noted the supply of air defense systems that saved thousands and thousands of people.

The key topics of discussion during the meeting were further military assistance, additional contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic work for peace, and energy support.

Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference

The President said that today he personally saw the first Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the implementation of other joint projects that can make Ukraine and Germany stronger.

Special attention was paid to diplomatic work for peace. The Head of State informed about the meetings of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides and the preparation for the next negotiations. The President also spoke about the work on documents and their key points, the OP summarized.

Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany