Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 486 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 2956 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 10201 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 28819 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 41718 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 35467 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 27921 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 38401 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 61794 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41688 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
92%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 40430 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhoto09:08 AM • 9076 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 21560 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 16039 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 26853 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 28819 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 41718 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 40562 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 63372 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 104596 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 21674 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 29408 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 33290 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 58936 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 50939 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

President Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference. Earlier, he accepted the first attack drone manufactured at a German-Ukrainian enterprise.

Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Additionally

Earlier, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the first strike drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's maiden flight. This year, 10,000 such drones will be transferred to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading the Ukrainian delegation, will participate in the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15. 

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine