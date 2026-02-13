Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Earlier, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the first strike drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's maiden flight. This year, 10,000 such drones will be transferred to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading the Ukrainian delegation, will participate in the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15.