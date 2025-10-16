Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for a series of meetings with representatives of US defense and energy companies, as well as for talks with President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Already in Washington. Today, meetings with representatives of defense companies - manufacturers of powerful weapons that can certainly strengthen our defense. In particular, we will talk about additional supplies of air defense systems. Also today, a meeting with representatives of American energy companies. When Russia relies on terror against our energy sector, we work for Ukraine's resilience – Zelenskyy noted.

A meeting with Donald Trump is scheduled for tomorrow. The President emphasized that Ukraine expects the example of curbing terror in the Middle East to accelerate the end of the war with Russia.

Putin is certainly no braver than Hamas or any other terrorist. The language of force and justice will certainly work against Russia as well. We already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue, just hearing about "Tomahawks" – he added.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and guaranteeing the security of Ukrainians, calling on international partners to accelerate support to protect lives from Russian attacks. "Peace and reliable security guarantees should have no alternatives, and it is important to protect lives from Russian strikes and assaults as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone who helps!"

Trump to meet Putin in Budapest