Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2700 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has approached a possible end to the war, but this does not guarantee its swift conclusion. He noted that Donald Trump, on the wave of success in the Middle East, expresses a desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are fighting against Russia, so this war cannot be ended so quickly. Ukraine has approached a possible end to the war, but this does not mean that it will definitely end. However, Donald Trump, on the wave of success in the Middle East, wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy on Trump's mood regarding the war

Zelenskyy noted that what is happening in Ukraine and in the Middle East cannot be compared.

I do not want to belittle or exaggerate one country or another, but we cannot compare what is in the Middle East and what is happening here. This is a completely different scale of war. This is a different story. There are, of course, the same victims, the same living people, and unfortunately, great losses. But this cannot be compared. The losses, means, and scale of the war simply cannot be compared.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine is fighting against the Russian army.

Therefore, this war cannot be ended so quickly. We have approached a possible end to the war. I am telling you for sure. This does not mean that it will definitely end, but President Trump has achieved a lot in the Middle East, and on this wave, he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is his mood in the world: let's throw all our forces now and end Russia's war against Ukraine. That is, there is such a mood, and we are taking some steps in such a mood - "Tomahawks" and so on, and these are new steps, and they are really putting pressure on Russia.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on Trump and Putin's meeting in Budapest: US President wants an end to the war20.10.25, 11:40 • 1534 views

Ukraine's relations with the USA

When asked what Kyiv currently sees in its relations with the United States, Zelenskyy replied:

In many things, we are quite constructive with the United States - what concerns weapons and intelligence. As for various financial and energy programs - there are funds, American programs that will be opened after our trip. Today, questions were raised about gas, money, electricity, repairs, gas turbines. There is a lot of everything. And here we are constructive.

- said the president.

Addition

Today, October 20, Zelenskyy announced that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about the latest diplomatic efforts and sees now the "right moment" to push the situation towards ending the war.

US President Donald Trump stated that, in his opinion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukrainian territories.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine