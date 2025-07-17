Zelenskyy announced the continuation of security sector reform

After today's government reshuffle, the security sector will be reformatted on Friday. On Monday, the Ukrainian diplomatic corps is planned to be updated. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

The Ukrainian government has been updated, and starting today, government officials should begin to fulfill their assigned tasks. (...) Tomorrow we will continue with the reformatting of the security sector. On Monday, we will update the Ukrainian diplomatic corps - together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, we are preparing the relevant changes - Zelenskyy announced in a social media post.

The President thanked "all parliamentarians who supported the candidacies of the Prime Minister, vice prime ministers, and ministers."

Zelenskyy also stated that he had already determined the agenda for the next two meetings of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Every day, Ukraine needs results," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Herman Smetanin would head "Ukroboronprom."

Addition

Today, July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister.

At the same time, a new government was appointed. In particular, the Rada appointed former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Andriy Sybiha was reappointed as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UNN sources reported that the position for former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov would be determined on July 18. Earlier, it was said that he could become the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

