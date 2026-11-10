Zelenskyy announced new meetings with partners on support — work is already underway with the EU, including on logistics for Kyiv

Ukraine and the EU have already begun coordinating steps to help Ukrainians get through the winter amid russia's attacks on the energy sector. Ukraine is also working out the necessary logistical alternatives for Kyiv and designated regional centers. The Ukrainian side is also preparing for bilateral formats with partners in Europe and work with international financial institutions over the coming weeks to strengthen Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a briefing by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on November 10, UNN reports.

Details

"Briefing by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi on the situation in the energy sector, addressing the consequences of Russian strikes, and communication with the European Commission for the sake of new decisions in support of Ukraine. First: I am grateful to Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission team for having already begun coordinating specific steps that can support our cities and communities right now amid Russian terror. It is important to provide people with as many opportunities as possible to get through this winter," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "second: The Prime Minister, together with Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ihor Klymenko, are working out the necessary logistical alternatives for Kyiv and designated regional centers. I am grateful to the National Police of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and all the involved agencies for implementing the decisions adopted in support of cities and communities."

"Third: We are preparing for bilateral formats with partners in Europe and work with international financial institutions over the coming weeks. There will be additional steps that will strengthen our state. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Additional information

Earlier, Prime Minister Koretskyi reported on the consequences of the new russian attacks as of the morning of November 10.

"This night, Russia attacked 10 regions. Five major energy substations in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Kirovohrad regions, through which electricity is transmitted between regions, came under attack. Unfortunately, two people were killed as a result of the shelling of Ladyzhyn. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Another 9 people were injured in Kharkiv and Pereiaslav," Koretskyi wrote on social media.

"The enemy once again struck civilian infrastructure: a kindergarten was damaged in Kharkiv, and a hospital in Bilozerka in the Kherson region. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Poltava, and Kyiv regions," he noted.

According to him, efforts to address the consequences of the attacks are ongoing at the sites.