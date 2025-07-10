$41.770.07
Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed strengthening air defense and defense production

Kyiv • UNN

 530 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs. The leaders also touched upon strengthening air defense and cooperation in arms production.

Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed strengthening air defense and defense production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the need to strengthen air defense, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Poland for its defense support and Donald Tusk's participation in the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery. The President specifically noted that Poland, together with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, France, Germany, and Italy, joined the newly established European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's Reconstruction. This will allow attracting large investments to help rebuild the country.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that Poland will continue to be a key logistical and transit hub for international aid to Ukraine.

The leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the need to strengthen air defense.

The leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the need to strengthen air defense.

The President noted that Ukraine's priority is the development of defense production. Our state is interested in cooperating with Poland within the framework of the EU SAFE credit instrument and other programs for the joint procurement and production of weapons and military equipment.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Investment Bank
European Commission
European Union
France
Italy
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
