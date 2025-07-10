Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed strengthening air defense and defense production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the need to strengthen air defense, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Poland for its defense support and Donald Tusk's participation in the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery. The President specifically noted that Poland, together with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, France, Germany, and Italy, joined the newly established European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's Reconstruction. This will allow attracting large investments to help rebuild the country.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that Poland will continue to be a key logistical and transit hub for international aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held talks with European leaders: discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and sanctions against Russia

The leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the need to strengthen air defense.

The President noted that Ukraine's priority is the development of defense production. Our state is interested in cooperating with Poland within the framework of the EU SAFE credit instrument and other programs for the joint procurement and production of weapons and military equipment.