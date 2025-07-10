Zelenskyy held talks with European leaders: discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and sanctions against Russia

$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 14621 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87453 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101190 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 54514 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 52122 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 40295 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 79707 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27792 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31507 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 106849 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missiles July 10, 11:50 AM • 25358 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma July 10, 12:07 PM • 98668 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system July 10, 02:36 PM • 47093 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase 03:21 PM • 67211 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale 05:43 PM • 18641 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase 03:21 PM • 67228 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87452 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101188 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma July 10, 12:07 PM • 98680 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 106849 views
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale 05:43 PM • 18650 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years July 9, 08:49 AM • 164686 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens July 7, 08:59 AM • 292614 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days July 5, 05:41 PM • 470022 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert July 5, 08:59 AM • 297374 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Zelenskyy held talks with European leaders: discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

President Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. The parties discussed Ukraine's European integration and the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as a new support package of over 2 billion euros.

Zelenskyy held talks with European leaders: discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. The parties discussed Ukraine's European integration and the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Held an important meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. Thanked them for participating in the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery and for the new support package of over 2 billion euros. The creation of the European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's Reconstruction is also important. It will help attract even more investments to Ukraine. We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. We are ready to open all negotiation clusters during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council. For this, a solution must be found to unblock the Hungarian veto.

 - Zelenskyy reported.

He also noted that during the meeting, they discussed a new, 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which should further increase pressure on the aggressor.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new financial support package for Ukraine of 2.3 billion euros, which includes grants and loan guarantees to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

António Costa
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
