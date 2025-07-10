Zelenskyy held talks with European leaders: discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. The parties discussed Ukraine's European integration and the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Held an important meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. Thanked them for participating in the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery and for the new support package of over 2 billion euros. The creation of the European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's Reconstruction is also important. It will help attract even more investments to Ukraine. We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. We are ready to open all negotiation clusters during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council. For this, a solution must be found to unblock the Hungarian veto. - Zelenskyy reported.

He also noted that during the meeting, they discussed a new, 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which should further increase pressure on the aggressor.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new financial support package for Ukraine of 2.3 billion euros, which includes grants and loan guarantees to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.