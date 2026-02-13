Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and supporting the energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and emphasized that "it is necessary to close the sky over Ukraine, and this will be one of the key factors that will force Russia to end the war," UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of State thanked Norway for its support, including the supply of missiles for NASAMS air defense systems, contributions to the PURL program, and energy assistance.

The President informed about Ukraine's needs to strengthen air defense. That is why it is important to continue supporting the PURL program, thanks to which Ukraine can purchase air defense missiles from the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is necessary to close the sky over Ukraine, and this will be one of the key factors that will force Russia to end the war.

Special attention is paid to diplomatic work on steps to end the war and achieve peace, as well as the preparation of documents. The leaders also discussed the continuation of energy assistance to our country. The Head of State noted that Ukraine will submit a list of needs to strengthen energy resilience - added the OP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Head of the Ukrainian state has already held a number of meetings with foreign leaders.