Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed Ukraine's European integration and financial support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The leaders discussed all pressing issues related to Ukraine's European integration, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

Mette Frederiksen expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The Head of State thanked for the clear position and informed about the work in this direction. The leaders discussed all pressing issues related to our country's European integration.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also discussed the importance of financial support for Ukraine. The Head of State thanked Denmark for supporting the decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027 during its presidency of the Council of the European Union. This is a financial security guarantee and a contribution to the future of all of Europe. Ukraine expects these funds to be allocated promptly. - the statement says.

Separately, the President informed about the meetings in Abu Dhabi and the topics discussed during them.

Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio tomorrow - spokesman

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Head of the Ukrainian state has already held a number of meetings with foreign leaders.