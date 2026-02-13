Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed Ukraine's European integration and financial support

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 7912 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 15426 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 17988 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 20452 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 43574 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59378 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 45149 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31233 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41491 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 66804 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 6 regions and heating disruptions in Odesa, there are emergency blackoutsFebruary 13, 10:52 AM • 4820 views
China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - SybihaPhotoFebruary 13, 11:05 AM • 3882 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 39641 views
Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in GermanyVideoFebruary 13, 12:14 PM • 5996 views
Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipelineVideo05:30 PM • 4076 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 43574 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59379 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 50373 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 69518 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 110847 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 2254 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 2730 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 31768 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 32777 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 36446 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Guardian

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed Ukraine's European integration and financial support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The leaders discussed Ukraine's European integration and financial support, including 90 billion euros for 2026–2027.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed Ukraine's European integration and financial support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The leaders discussed all pressing issues related to Ukraine's European integration, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

Mette Frederiksen expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The Head of State thanked for the clear position and informed about the work in this direction. The leaders discussed all pressing issues related to our country's European integration.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also discussed the importance of financial support for Ukraine. The Head of State thanked Denmark for supporting the decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027 during its presidency of the Council of the European Union. This is a financial security guarantee and a contribution to the future of all of Europe. Ukraine expects these funds to be allocated promptly.

- the statement says.

Separately, the President informed about the meetings in Abu Dhabi and the topics discussed during them.

Zelenskyy to meet with Rubio tomorrow - spokesman13.02.26, 21:15 • 1526 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Head of the Ukrainian state has already held a number of meetings with foreign leaders.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Mette Frederiksen
Council of the European Union
Abu Dhabi
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine