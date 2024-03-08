Zelenskyy and Erdogan meet in Istanbul: what will they talk about

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27270 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64501 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224608 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188401 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229013 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251115 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157084 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372034 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36092 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 98443 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 261284 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207175 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224608 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18233 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26555 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26634 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62140 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69417 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy and Erdogan meet in Istanbul: what will they talk about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81354 views

President Zelenskyy met with President Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea for global food security, strengthening bilateral cooperation and joint defense production, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners held by Russia.

Zelenskyy and Erdogan meet in Istanbul: what will they talk about

The meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun in Istanbul, UNN reports.

I started the meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I am grateful to Turkey for its reliable support of Ukraine. Both of our countries, the entire region and global food security need unconditional safety of navigation in the Black Sea. We can achieve this by working together 

- Zelensky said on Twitter.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that "we are interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation and joint production with Turkish defense companies.

"We also need Turkey's help in releasing our prisoners of war and all people, including Crimean Tatars, who are in Russian captivity," Zelenskyy summarized.

Add

As reported in the OP, on March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit shipyards that are building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Black Sea
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14