Zelenskyy and Erdogan meet in Istanbul: what will they talk about

The meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun in Istanbul, UNN reports.

I started the meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I am grateful to Turkey for its reliable support of Ukraine. Both of our countries, the entire region and global food security need unconditional safety of navigation in the Black Sea. We can achieve this by working together - Zelensky said on Twitter.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that "we are interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation and joint production with Turkish defense companies.

"We also need Turkey's help in releasing our prisoners of war and all people, including Crimean Tatars, who are in Russian captivity," Zelenskyy summarized.

As reported in the OP, on March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit shipyards that are building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.