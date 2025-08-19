$41.260.08
Zelenskyy after the Washington summit: we are already working on security guarantees, coordination will continue today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

President Zelenskyy summarized the results of negotiations in Washington with US and European leaders. Ukraine is working on the specific content of security guarantees.

Zelenskyy after the Washington summit: we are already working on security guarantees, coordination will continue today

After the summit in Washington, which was a truly significant step towards ending the war, work is already underway to fill the security guarantees, and today coordination at the leadership level will continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Yesterday, important negotiations took place in Washington with the US President and European leaders. A truly significant step towards ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people. We are already working on the specific content of security guarantees. Today, we continue coordination at the leadership level, there will be discussions, we are preparing appropriate formats. We will continue to work tomorrow as well. National security advisors are also in constant contact now. Security guarantees will be provided

- Zelensky wrote.

He expressed gratitude "to all partners for their determination and support." "Ukraine feels this strength. And we will do everything to make the path to peace a reality – thanks to partnership, thanks to security guarantees, and thanks to the bravery of the Ukrainian people," the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine