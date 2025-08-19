US and Europe begin work on security guarantees for Ukraine: discussions to continue on Tuesday

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 1816 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10417 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12336 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 14057 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15658 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17530 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 67248 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 57092 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 72059 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 90803 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.2m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 85058 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 75097 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 10141 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 78681 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 11743 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10396 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12314 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 14036 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 8110 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 15648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 7156 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 75298 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 45069 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 102684 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 92133 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
The Guardian
United States dollar

US and Europe begin work on security guarantees for Ukraine: discussions to continue on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3868 views

The US and Europe are beginning work on providing Ukraine with robust security guarantees. This should pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, and also avoid limitations on the size of the Ukrainian armed forces.

US and Europe begin work on security guarantees for Ukraine: discussions to continue on Tuesday

US and European officials, according to sources familiar with the situation, will immediately begin work on providing Ukraine with robust security guarantees to pave the way for a landmark meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, with discussions continuing on Tuesday, August 19, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The guarantees will aim to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces and capabilities without any restrictions, such as troop limits," sources said. The goal is to avoid Russia's demands to limit the size of Ukraine's armed forces as part of a future peace agreement, the publication writes.

A summit at the White House between President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy, and several European leaders on Monday led to a clearer statement from the US administration about its readiness to guarantee Ukraine's security. These talks have so far dispelled Ukraine's and Europe's fears that the American leader was heading towards Moscow after talks with Putin in Alaska, the publication notes.

"During the meeting, we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States of America," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

US works with European and other allies on security guarantees for Ukraine - Rubio19.08.25, 10:15 • 4712 views

On Tuesday, European Union leaders are to be informed remotely about the results of the talks in Washington

- the publication writes.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu announced earlier on X that "a virtual meeting of the European Council leaders will take place tomorrow at 2:00 PM EET (3:00 PM Kyiv time).

In an interview with the BBC, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that further talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with the US would take place on Tuesday.

Now we will work with the US on these security guarantees. We have given our teams a task. Some of them will even be there tomorrow (August 19 - ed.) to start detailed work on this

- said Starmer.

Starmer added that the guarantees would "reassure people in Europe, in Ukraine, but especially in the UK."

Earlier, Zelenskyy told reporters that security guarantees for Ukraine would be formalized within 10 days. Part of these guarantees includes the purchase of $90 billion (£66 billion) worth of American weapons, he said.

Details of security guarantees for Ukraine will be worked out within 10 days - OP19.08.25, 09:18 • 4958 views

According to Bloomberg, the security guarantee package will also be based on the work of the so-called "coalition of the willing" - a European group led by the UK and France, "and is expected to include a multinational force in the future," sources said. The format of this group has not yet been determined, they added.

According to people, at Monday's meeting, leaders showed broad support for guarantees similar to "Article 5" - a reference to NATO's mutual defense clause and a formula initially proposed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - but warned that their exact details and the US role must first be worked out by officials.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World