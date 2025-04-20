Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report: Putin's "silence" is not on part of the front

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 6724 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 17478 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23036 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 16514 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 16825 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 16778 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74037 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85427 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84878 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89961 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
0m/s
38%
749 mm
Popular news

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

April 19, 01:35 PM • 14551 views

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

April 19, 02:18 PM • 4854 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

April 19, 02:38 PM • 10475 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

April 19, 02:44 PM • 11037 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM • 13589 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 25915 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 28099 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74037 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 106066 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 160489 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23036 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 25951 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28187 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29532 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63388 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report: Putin's "silence" is not on part of the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report confirmed that the 'silence' regime declared by the Kremlin is not working in the Kursk, Belgorod regions, and on part of the front. Russian strikes continue, and Ukraine's actions will be mirrored.

Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report: Putin's "silence" is not on part of the front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that despite the Kremlin's statements, the silence regime is not working in the Kursk region and the Belgorod region. In addition, shelling has not stopped on some other front lines, and promises of silence remain words. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Facebook account.

Commander-in-Chief's report. We are recording the real situation in all directions. Kursk region and Belgorod region - Putin's Easter statements did not extend to this territory. Combat operations continue, Russian strikes continue. Russian artillery also continues to fire on some front lines, not the promise of silence from the Russian leader. Russian drones are being used. It is quieter in some directions

- the post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy reads.

The President of Ukraine also reminded that Ukrainian actions "are and will be mirrored."

Our actions are and will be mirrored. The proposal for a 30-day full and unconditional silence is on the table, the answer must be given in Moscow. Ukraine, together with our partners, is ready to move towards peace as constructively as possible, but Russia's corresponding readiness is needed

- the Head of State noted.

"Most importantly, it is now obvious who was actually the cause of the war all this time. As soon as Putin really ordered a reduction in the number and brutality of strikes, combat operations, and killings, there were fewer. The only source of this war and its protraction is in Russia," Zelenskyy summarized.

According to him, he expects updated information from the front in reports at 00:00.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Russian General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov in the Kremlin. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian assaults continue on some parts of the front and artillery fire does not cease. Ukraine does not trust Moscow's words and is ready to mirror every strike.  

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone wounded a man during a "truce"19.04.25, 21:58 • 1402 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,205.60
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,614.96