Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report: Putin's "silence" is not on part of the front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that despite the Kremlin's statements, the silence regime is not working in the Kursk region and the Belgorod region. In addition, shelling has not stopped on some other front lines, and promises of silence remain words. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Facebook account.

Commander-in-Chief's report. We are recording the real situation in all directions. Kursk region and Belgorod region - Putin's Easter statements did not extend to this territory. Combat operations continue, Russian strikes continue. Russian artillery also continues to fire on some front lines, not the promise of silence from the Russian leader. Russian drones are being used. It is quieter in some directions - the post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy reads.

The President of Ukraine also reminded that Ukrainian actions "are and will be mirrored."

Our actions are and will be mirrored. The proposal for a 30-day full and unconditional silence is on the table, the answer must be given in Moscow. Ukraine, together with our partners, is ready to move towards peace as constructively as possible, but Russia's corresponding readiness is needed - the Head of State noted.

"Most importantly, it is now obvious who was actually the cause of the war all this time. As soon as Putin really ordered a reduction in the number and brutality of strikes, combat operations, and killings, there were fewer. The only source of this war and its protraction is in Russia," Zelenskyy summarized.

According to him, he expects updated information from the front in reports at 00:00.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Russian General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov in the Kremlin. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

