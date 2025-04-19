$41.380.00
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 6718 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 17472 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 23031 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 16510 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 16821 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 16777 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74035 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85427 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84878 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89960 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone wounded a man during a "truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

On April 19, around 8:00 PM, in the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone attacked a car. As a result, a 42-year-old man was injured, and his car was damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone wounded a man during a "truce"

Around 8 PM on April 19, in the village of Primorske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a man was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OVA), on his Telegram channel, reported by UNN.

Two hours ago, in the village of Primorske, a 42-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack. His car was damaged

- wrote the official at 10:10 PM.

The Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA published the message at 10:10 PM. Thus, the shelling by the Russian drone occurred around 8 PM, after the "Easter ceasefire" announced by RF President Volodymyr Putin, which was supposed to begin at 6:00 PM.

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin met in the Kremlin with RF Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter ceasefire".

Despite the announcement of the "Easter ceasefire" by the Russian dictator, the occupiers continue to fire in all directions. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building19.04.25, 20:41 • 4380 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Kherson
