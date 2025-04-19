In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone wounded a man during a "truce"

Around 8 PM on April 19, in the village of Primorske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a man was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OVA), on his Telegram channel, reported by UNN.

Two hours ago, in the village of Primorske, a 42-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack. His car was damaged - wrote the official at 10:10 PM.

The Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA published the message at 10:10 PM. Thus, the shelling by the Russian drone occurred around 8 PM, after the "Easter ceasefire" announced by RF President Volodymyr Putin, which was supposed to begin at 6:00 PM.

Recall

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin met in the Kremlin with RF Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter ceasefire".

Despite the announcement of the "Easter ceasefire" by the Russian dictator, the occupiers continue to fire in all directions. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

