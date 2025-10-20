Zelenskyy after Staff meeting: the week will be active in diplomacy, half of the funds for gas purchase have already been secured

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the results of the meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief, which took place on Monday. According to him, the main attention was paid to energy issues, preparation for winter, and ensuring gas reserves. The President announced this in his evening video address, writes UNN.

Details

Many decisions concerned energy – restoration in the regions, the work of deployed headquarters, the need for backup equipment. This week will be very active in diplomacy, particularly in the issue of obtaining the necessary equipment for repairs and generation. – Zelenskyy noted in his evening address.

The President announced that the government has already provided half of the funds needed to purchase gas for the heating season, and the state will find the rest in the near future.

All financial details have been determined, instructions are in place – he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also thanked the repair crews and gas industry workers who "work almost around the clock for Ukraine," ensuring the stability of energy supply in the face of constant Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy congratulates State Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday