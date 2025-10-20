Zelenskyy after Staff meeting: the week will be active in diplomacy, half of the funds for gas purchase have already been secured

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
03:34 PM • 9780 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 17105 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 20107 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 29783 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 61174 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29253 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29941 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11351 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26020 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26478 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
84%
750mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 13919 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 20789 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 18335 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood02:41 PM • 6250 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 10413 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 10433 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 61167 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 44661 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 116160 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 82303 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 4216 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 65593 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 63767 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 83118 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 80882 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
Series
Film
Mushrooms

Zelenskyy after Staff meeting: the week will be active in diplomacy, half of the funds for gas purchase have already been secured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the Staff meeting, dedicated to energy and preparations for winter. The government has already secured half of the funds needed to purchase gas for the heating season.

Zelenskyy after Staff meeting: the week will be active in diplomacy, half of the funds for gas purchase have already been secured

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the results of the meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief, which took place on Monday. According to him, the main attention was paid to energy issues, preparation for winter, and ensuring gas reserves. The President announced this in his evening video address, writes UNN.

Details

Many decisions concerned energy – restoration in the regions, the work of deployed headquarters, the need for backup equipment. This week will be very active in diplomacy, particularly in the issue of obtaining the necessary equipment for repairs and generation.

– Zelenskyy noted in his evening address.

The President announced that the government has already provided half of the funds needed to purchase gas for the heating season, and the state will find the rest in the near future.

All financial details have been determined, instructions are in place

– he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also thanked the repair crews and gas industry workers who "work almost around the clock for Ukraine," ensuring the stability of energy supply in the face of constant Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy congratulates State Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday20.10.25, 18:42 • 1480 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine