Zelenskyy congratulates State Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the employees of the State Border Guard Service intelligence units on Intelligence Day. The Head of State noted the importance of their work for the country's security.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated employees of the intelligence units of the State Border Guard Service on Intelligence Day. The Head of State emphasized that this is a holiday for men and women whose work often remains out of public view, but whose results are important for the country's security. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
These people perform risky tasks every day, obtain valuable information, and ensure the effective operation of one of the most important services
He expressed gratitude to the intelligence officers for their dedication and professionalism, emphasizing that the country can be proud of them, even if their faces cannot always be shown publicly.
Zelenskyy to visit London for meeting of coalition of the willing - Media20.10.25, 18:08 • 1580 views