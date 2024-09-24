ukenru
Zelensky will have a short meeting with Biden tomorrow

Zelensky will have a short meeting with Biden tomorrow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14394 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will hold a brief meeting with Biden on September 25 and a longer one on September 26 at the UN. The purpose of the visit is to convey Ukraine's victory plan to the US president, presidential candidates, and Congress.

Tomorrow, September 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a brief meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations with U.S. President Joe Biden, and on Thursday, September 26, Zelenskyy will hold a more detailed meeting with Biden. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

As the president himself has already emphasized, the main purpose of this visit is to convey the plan for the victory of the Ukrainian president to US President Joe Biden, as well as to both presidential candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties, and to Congress. All these actions are scheduled for later. Tomorrow, the President will meet with the US President. There will be a short meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations and an extended meeting, and a big meeting the day after tomorrow. These are the events from which we expect the greatest results

- Nikiforov said.

Recall

Western officials did not see the Ukraine Victory Plan, with which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States, as a breakthrough in the war with Russia. Some consider the plan a “wish list.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

