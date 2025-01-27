Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons return war to Russia and reduce its potential

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101193 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110237 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112887 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104348 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137406 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons return war to Russia and reduce its potential

Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons return war to Russia and reduce its potential

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116597 views

The President thanked the developers of long-range drones and missiles for effective strikes on Russian territory. Reducing the enemy's ability to refine oil and lower energy prices bring peace closer.

Ukrainian weapons are bringing the war back to the Russian Federation, reducing the enemy's potential to continue it, which is necessary for peace. And 2025 should be a decisive year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

On Sunday, January 26, in his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian weapons are bringing the war back to Russia, reducing Russia's war potential.

I want to thank all Ukrainian developers and manufacturers of long-range drones and our missiles. Everyone can see their effectiveness - how our weapons are bringing the war back to Russia and how the Russian war potential is being reduced

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that the unrest in Russia, the decrease in Russia's ability to sell and refine oil, and lower global prices for this energy resource are what is needed for peace.

"And, of course, all the guys from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, all our Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the GUR - everyone who adds their strength and their accuracy to the capabilities of Ukraine - thank you all!" Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

On the night of January 26, Ukrainian drones hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which provides fuel to the Russian army. The control center of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the Kursk region was also hit.

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Tver region of Russia27.01.25, 00:41 • 110988 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
foreign-intelligence-service-of-ukraineForeign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

