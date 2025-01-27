Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons return war to Russia and reduce its potential

Ukrainian weapons are bringing the war back to the Russian Federation, reducing the enemy's potential to continue it, which is necessary for peace. And 2025 should be a decisive year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

On Sunday, January 26, in his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian weapons are bringing the war back to Russia, reducing Russia's war potential.

I want to thank all Ukrainian developers and manufacturers of long-range drones and our missiles. Everyone can see their effectiveness - how our weapons are bringing the war back to Russia and how the Russian war potential is being reduced - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that the unrest in Russia, the decrease in Russia's ability to sell and refine oil, and lower global prices for this energy resource are what is needed for peace.

"And, of course, all the guys from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, all our Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the GUR - everyone who adds their strength and their accuracy to the capabilities of Ukraine - thank you all!" Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

On the night of January 26, Ukrainian drones hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which provides fuel to the Russian army. The control center of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the Kursk region was also hit.

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Tver region of Russia