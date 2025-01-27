Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Tver region of Russia

Drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Tver region (Russia). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, publics of the Tver region.

UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack an oil depot in Tver region. Air defense system destroys a "Lutyi" drone beforehand - writes Telegram channel Shot.

It is noted that local residents reported a distinctive sound of a UAV flying in the sky.

Local residents told SHOT that about 40 minutes ago they heard the distinctive sound of a flying UAV in the sky. The air defense system was activated. The aerial target was shot down - the post reads.

"According to Governor Igor Rudeni, there are no injured citizens and no damage as a result of repelling the UAV attack. Operational services are working at the scene," Shot noted.

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the storage facilities for attack drones in the Oryol region of Russia. More than 200 "shaheds" were destroyed and concrete buildings with thermobaric munitions were damaged.

